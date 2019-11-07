100 Mile House hockey team involved in Clearwater bar brawl, say RCMP

One man was knocked unconscious after being sucker punched

At 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 3, Clearwater RCMP were advised of a Cause Disturbance report outside of a local pub in Clearwater.

A female reported that at least 20 people were fighting and that one male was laying on the ground unconscious. Cst. Meyer, BC Ambulance and Cst. Seidl arrived at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was now awake with a right eye injury that was swollen, bleeding and closed shut.

The victim was initially unconscious for about four minutes and now was able to stand with assistance and was transported to the hospital for an x-ray and assessment.

The victim was a member of the 100 Mile House hockey team that had beat the Clearwater hockey team earlier in the evening.

There were a couple of fights on the ice during that game. Both teams went to the pub until closing time. The 100 Mile team was outside in a large group, roughhousing and joking around, when team Clearwater, with players from Kamloops and Barriere, came outside and the two groups started arguing until a physical altercation broke out.

The victim was sucker punched and no one knew who had hit him. Another member of 100 Mile House had injured his foot. Cst. Meyer transported him and his friend to the hospital for an x-ray, which was eventually determined to be sprained only.

Police ensured the rest of the patrons outside had all dispersed.

The investigation is ongoing.

