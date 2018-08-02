100 Mile House Fire Rescue arriving at West Fraser. Max Winkelman photo.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue squashes small lightning fire at West Fraser

“We’re happy that they called early and were able to get some water on it first”

At approximately 2:52 p.m., 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a lightning-caused fire at the West Fraser Mill, according to fire chief Roger Hollander.

“A small fire on the ground that was occurring in the mill at the log sort yard. Mill staff were already actioning the fire with their water truck and had a handline going.”

100 Mile House Fire Rescue crews were able to take over and relieve them from their duties and fully extinguish the fire, says Hollander.

They weren’t there for very long and made it back by about four o’clock, he adds.

“A small fire, isolated fire. We’re happy that they called early and were able to get some water on it first. Fortunately, we had some rain come down while we were fighting the fire so that helped as well.”

We’ve had quite a bit of dry lighting so they’re happy to get some rain, Hollander.

