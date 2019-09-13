100 Mile House Fire-Rescue responded to mutual-aid fire call at Corral Restaurant in 70 Mile House

The response was cancelled after fire department in 70 Mile House extinguished fire

At approximately 5:50 a.m., 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue responded to a mutual aid request from 70 Mile Fire Department for a fire in the Corral Restaurant.

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue responded with three apparatus with a total of nine Firefighters.

“Upon arrival of [the] 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue Duty Officer, it was apparent that 70 Mile Fire Department had already extinguished the fire and was in overhaul,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brandon Bougie.

The responding 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue apparatus were cancelled on route. 70 Mile Fire Department was able to action the fire quickly and keep the damage relative to the area of origin.

No injuries were sustained and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The fire department in 70 Mile House was unable to comment on the matter at this time.

