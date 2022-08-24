100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a call from BC Wildfire

Early Friday evening, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to an assistance call from BC Wildfire.

Last week 100 Mile Fire Rescue was out conducting drivers training in the s(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A team from 100 Mile House Fire Rescue lent the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) a hand Friday evening

The local fire department sent 10 members to assist BCWS on a fire burning a few kilometres west of Hwy. 97 near the 93 Mile area.

When they arrived at the site, a BC Wildfire helicopter was bucketing a fire about 0.5 hectares in size.

Assistance was also requested from the Lone Butte Fire Department, which sent five members.

The crews established a perimeter around the fire to help keep the fire contained and the scene was turned over to the BC Wildfire crew after four hours of firefighting.

BC Wildfire continues to work on the fire.

“We were glad we were able to help,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander, adding BCWS responded to 30 fires over a 24 hour period.

Hollander also wanted to thank whoever reported the fire adding that time can make all the difference in getting a fire under control. He encourages the public to be watchful and not to hesitate to call in a wildfire sighting.

Fires can be reported to BC Wildfire Service via the BCWS app or by calling 1-800-663-5555.

bcwildfire