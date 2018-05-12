100 Mile House Fire Rescue respond to scene on Elm Avenue

Mechanical issues with a unit’s fridge the cause

At roughly 1 p.m. on May 12, the 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a call at the Elm Apartments building on Elm Avenue.

“We got a report of smoke in the apartment here. On upon arrival, we didn’t find any smoke but it does appear that one of the fridges in one of the units is having some mechanical issues. There is some residue in the apartment,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

Due to the residue, the building was evacuated for precautionary measures and to make sure no one would breathe in any toxins. Firefighters made sure the entire building was ventilated properly and the air quality was good enough before letting people back in.

“We’re going to be making sure the fridge is safe enough to dispose of or have repairs done to it,” said Hollander, said about the fridge.

