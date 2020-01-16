A second fire truck arrives to deal with a fire on Keene Road. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to fire on Keene Road

“The cause of the fire was due to a temporary wood stove being used to warm the outbuilding”

100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Keene Rd today (Jan. 16) at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to fire chief Roger Hollander. Upon arrival, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue crews observed a small pump house fully involved in fire on the property. The occupants of the home were on scene trying to extinguish the fire however, they were not successful. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and stayed on site for approximately an hour and a half, according to Hollander.

“The cause of the fire was due to a temporary wood stove being used to warm the outbuilding. 100 Mile House would like to remind the public to always use caution around wood stoves, never leave wood-burning appliances unattended, and to remain vigilant when attempting to thaw frozen pipes and other material in cold temperatures especially when using non-conventional methods.”

Smoke billows from the outbuilding as firefighters hose it down.

Firefighters spray the building.

