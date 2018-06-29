100 Mile House Fire Rescue responds to call about smoke at Centennial Park

At roughly 1:10 p.m 100 Mile Fire Rescue received a report of a fire at the waterfall in Centennial Park.

“Someone called in, they saw smoke from the trail beside the creek so we came to investigate and there were some people over here having a small campfire unaware they weren’t allowed to have an unrestricted fire on municipal grounds,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Bougie.

The campsite was beside the makeshift bike park.

Bougie and his crew extinguished the fire quickly and educated the offenders who had no problem complying, according to the deputy chief. The out of town campers will not face any punishment.

“They had no idea. They are just passing through town and decided to take a short break there,” said Bougie. “Education is key, letting people know where they are allowed to burn and not to burn and the regulations to go with it.”

To figure out where you are allowed to burn or not to, check out the municipal and provincial regulations on the BC Wildfire Service website.

Right now category two and three fires are prohibited.