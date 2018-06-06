Max Winkelman photos

100 Mile House Fire Rescue extinguishes fire

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen

100 Mile House Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a kitchen fire in a house on Evergreen Crescent in 100 Mile House.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen, but the neighbouring home was unharmed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but Deputy Fire Chief Brandon Bougie said they will be investigating.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the building.

“Upon arrival, there was confirmed smoke in the residence,” said Bougie. “The firefighters went in and knocked the fire down as a kitchen fire.”

Bougie said the fire is now out but that they are checking to see whether it had spread.

“We’re just going to vent the neighbour’s house of any possible smoke that’s in there.”

Neighbour Cheryle Cheryle said she was watching Dr. Phil when her dogs began barking at the neighbour banging on his door, “because there was still someone in the building.”

“I came out, saw the smoke, grabbed my phone, called 9-11, everybody showed up,” said Cheryle.

She said she smelled smoke in her home but is optimistic that her house is fine because firefighters didn’t have hoses when they walked through.

Cheryle said because of the water and soot damage, “these people are going to be without a place to live.”

Hydro and gas were on scene to turn off the utilities and RCMP attended to control traffic.

Emergency Social Service was also on site.

No one is believed to have been injured.

