The 100 Mile District General Hospital’s emergency department will be closed overnight this weekend. (File photo)

100 Mile House ER to be closed overnight this weekend

Interior Health said closure is due to limited physician availability

The emergency department at 100 Mile District General Hospital will be closed overnight July 22-24, due to limited physician availability.

In an advisory, Interior Health noted the emergency department will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 22 to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 23 as well as 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23 to 8 a.m. Sunday, July 24 and 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24 to 8 a.m. Monday, July 25.

In the event of an emergency, residents are asked to call 911. Otherwise, they should visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities: Cariboo Memorial Hospital – 517 North, 6 Ave. North in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital at 311 Columbia St. in Kamloops.

Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.

“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations in 100 Mile House,” the authority said in a news release. “All efforts were made to fill this shift and active recruitment for additional physicians to support emergency department services in 100 Mile is ongoing.”


