100 Mile House ER to be closed overnight this weekend

The emergency department at 100 Mile District General Hospital will be closed overnight July 22-24, due to limited physician availability.
In an advisory, Interior Health noted the emergency department will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, July 22 to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 23 as well as 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23 to 8 a.m. Sunday, July 24 and 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24 to 8 a.m. Monday, July 25.
In the event of an emergency, residents are asked to call 911. Otherwise, they should visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities: Cariboo Memorial Hospital – 517 North, 6 Ave. North in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital at 311 Columbia St. in Kamloops.
Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.
“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations in 100 Mile House,” the authority said in a news release. “All efforts were made to fill this shift and active recruitment for additional physicians to support emergency department services in 100 Mile is ongoing.”
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
