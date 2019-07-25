100 Mile House District Hospital receives four specialized mattresses

Mattresses will be used for the critically ill

Four new mattresses have found their way to 100 Mile House.

100 Mile and District Hospital has received four new specialized mattress, two of two different types, due to fundraising efforts of the South Cariboo Health Foundation (SCHF) and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD).

“I’m just really pleased we were able to support the foundation and their continued work for the hospital,” said Al Richmond, vice-chair of the CCRHD. “I know people think they’re worth a lot of money but it’s high tech and it keeps people comfortable.”

The four mattresses were under $40,000 in total.

Chris Nickless, chair of the SCHF, said the most asked question they have gotten about the mattresses is regarding the cost and why the SCHF didn’t purchase them from somewhere like Sealy Canada.

“They don’t realize how high tech they are and how important they are,” he said.

Brenda Devine, SCHF’s public relations person, chipped in, saying the mattresses were usually for critically ill people.

Two of the mattresses are gel-based, while the other two are motorized air-filled with special functions, allowing for heat control, pulsing and the ability to turn its occupant.

“The other thing too, I think, is just a reminder for everyone to realize everything we raise in this community stays here,” said Devine.

Nickless jumped in, saying the SCHD was formed for exactly that same reason.

“Prior to the foundation being former, any money people donated to the 100 Mile Hospital or to Interior Health (IH), it could go to Trail, it could go to Kelowna, it could go to Kamloops, it could go anywhere IH services and we recognized people want the money to stay here, so bu donating to the foundation, it keeps money here.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.