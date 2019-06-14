100 Mile House District Council initiates Community Transition support after Norbord announcement

‘We are going to do everything we can to make sure 100 Mile House is resilient as a community’

According to a June 14 news release, the District of 100 Mile House was shocked by Norbord’s announcement that they would be indefinitely curtailing operations at their 100 Mile House OSB mill.

The mill, which employs 160 people, will be ending it’s curtailing operations in August.

“We are highly sensitized to the impacts this announcement will have on workers, families and businesses in our community. We know the forest sector is and has been poised to be shaken up, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure 100 Mile House is resilient as a community, as an economy, and as a workforce. We know that it is going to take the efforts of everyone working together to collaborate around creative and innovative solutions that will help to drive the future of our town. In the meantime, we encourage people to shop local, and really be mindful about helping to support the businesses here who have chosen to invest in our community,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall.

The release states the district council met with provincial bodies regarding support.

“During a meeting with local and regional staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, provincial staff shared information with District Council on the province’s Community Transition supports, including consideration and support for impacted workers, the social impacts such curtailments have on the community, and economic development supports to help communities transition long-term into sector diversification opportunities,” it stated.

The province’s Community Transition includes the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Ministry of Advanced Education, Service Canada, the Industry Training Authority, Community Futures, Work BC offices, post-secondary training providers, and others.

The process for Community Transition was initiated at the request by Mayor Mitch Campsall and the council. An initial launch meeting of a Community Transition Team will be scheduled for the near future.

“Short term the District of 100 Mile House will be focusing on building a clear analysis of how the indefinitely-termed layoff will be likely to impact its local labour force and business sector,” reads the press release. “The Community Transition Team’s priority will be to engage with the Norbord company and PWCC Union Local #9 to reach out to workers to ensure they are able to readily access employment support, entrepreneurship and training programs following their lay-off dates in August.

Council also said the two-month advance notice will help them prepare and rally available supports necessary to mitigate the impact of Norbord’s curtailments on the community.

District staff will also be working to leverage potential growth sectors in the community to offset any potential flow of job losses and looking to leverage opportunity from existing growth sectors in the community, including tourism, construction and senior’s services.

“The district is prepared and eager to collaborate sub-regionally with the Cariboo Regional District directors in areas G, H and L, recognizing that 100 Mile House provides both an employment hub and service centre for surrounding areas,” said the release.

The District of 100 Mile House, according to the release, has been positioning itself in preparation for forestry downturn implications by investing in public infrastructure to support resident attraction and retention.

Previous story
B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal against Taseko permit near Williams Lake

Just Posted

100 Mile House District Council initiates Community Transition support after Norbord announcement

‘We are going to do everything we can to make sure 100 Mile House is resilient as a community’

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal against Taseko permit near Williams Lake

On June 13, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear… Continue reading

Community-wide Art Crawl celebrates art and culture in the South Cariboo

The self-guided Art Crawl will run from June 21 - July 1

108 Mile’s Annual Pig Roast sees a good turnout

Over $4000 raised at third Annual Pig Roast

Keeping Shuswap alive in 100 Mile House

Efforts to keep the Shuswap language alive have been ongoing in 100… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Most Read