100 Mile House Council votes to break “grass” ceiling

Dispensaries must be 50 metres apart from one another and 100 metres away from any school grounds

The District of 100 Mile House Council has decided to move forward with cannabis dispensaries. Millar Hill Photo

In coming months, the town could see its first local dispensary open up shop.

“Council has been discussing this for about a year now,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall. “In that time, we haven’t been really serious about it until now. We have had a lot of people interested in this industry.”

Council agreed that all dispensaries will be limited to Birch Avenue from First to Fifth Street. According to Campsall, it could take roughly eight weeks to get the bylaws figured out before they can start taking applications.

From there, council members will sort through the applications and determine which applications they approve.

The retail stores must be 50 metres apart from one another and 100 metres away from any school grounds.

“We have been learning from other communities and we want to make sure that as we do this, we do this right,” said Campsall. “I would rather be proactive towards this instead of reactive.”

Together, the council agreed to a limit of three dispensaries for 100 Mile House.

