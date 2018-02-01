100 Mile House council gives green light to proposed rezoning on Blackstock Rd.

‘What we’re seeing is a lack of housing for professionals’

100 Mile House City Council approved a rezoning change allowing for a fourplex lot on Blackstock Road. instead of a duplex during a meeting on Jan. 23.

“What we’re seeing is a lack of housing for professionals [and] for the health-care professionals who are trying to come into our clinics here and thought there was a need for it,” said Coun. Dave Mingo, who was acting mayor at the Jan. 23 meeting. “The demand is there, we can see that every day by looking at what people are looking for. There’s a real struggle to find rental accommodations in 100 Mile House be for it low-income, be it for professionals – the whole spectrum. We need more accommodation in town and I felt this is step one.”

The project was initially put down after facing a large contingent of opposition during a public meeting in late November. Most of the opposition made up of roughly 30 people, cited concerns about increased traffic causing safety concerns and possible concerns the new building would “ruin” the character of the neighbourhood.

Mingo expects there will still be some concern and opposition to the rezoning and the prospect of the fourplex being built.

“They had concerns. They didn’t feel this was the right location for it in their neighbourhood,” said Mingo. “I think they’ll see that in the long run, this was for the betterment of the community.”

Jonathon Visscher of Valley Dental is behind the fourplex. He decided to build the fourplex instead of the duplex due to trouble hiring and keeping staff in his dentistry practice. Visscher hired a few hygienists but most of them had to go elsewhere after failing to find somewhere to live. In one case, one of them had to live in his basement before moving on.

After the public hearing, he decided to go with the opposition and build the originally intended duplex. However, after finding out it would cost more time, money and effort to withdraw his application and being contacted by people intending to work at the hospital, he decided to follow through.

“I was like, I either do what the rude person wants or do what the hospital needs,” said Visscher, who said that some people took to being rude or bullying.

The only thing now is for the building permit’s approval. Visscher is not sure when it will happen but said council staff told him it would be no earlier than three weeks before it was given the green light.

