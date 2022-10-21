100 Mile House Community Hall murals moving to new homes

The murals will be relocated to undisclosed locations around town

This is a conceptualized drawing of what the community hall will look like once renovations are complete. There could be changes to how it is seen here as the project progresses. (Image courtesy of the District of 100 Mile House)

The District of 100 Mile House is relocating three large murals on the side of the 100 Mile House Community Hall as part of renovations.

Mayor-elect Maureen Pinkney said part of the plan includes modernizing the outside look of the hall.

“We definitely don’t want to lose our history of the murals but they don’t fit with the conceptual ideas of what we’re planning,” she said.

The murals pay tribute to the 100 Mile Legion Branch 260; Ross Marks, the first mayor of 100 Mile House and humanitarian Shirley Case.

Pinkney said the district has been in touch with the families of those in the murals who have given their approval of the new locations. The locations are very prominent but Pinkney could not disclose the details at this time. The hope, according to Pinkney, is once they are installed in their new homes they will spur new murals to be commissioned.

She explained that when she was looking for locations, she quickly found 20 blank walls.

“Now I know there are that many more walls out there that we can get some good murals on,” she said.

When the idea of moving the murals came up it was thought they would need to be recommissioned using the originals as a model. It turned out the paintings were done on the siding of the building, so the boards can be removed and relocated.

Since the murals are painted on the siding of the building, once they are removed it leaves the building exposed. To protect it, the murals will not be moved until the exterior portion of the renovations is started.

The three murals were painted by Dwayne Davis, who is willing to come in and do any touch-ups that are necessary, said Pinkney.

Touch-up and fill-in work will be needed. Davis had to paint around areas like the stairs and mechanical boxes on the Case mural. These spots will need to be filled in to finish off the image once the paintings are moved, Pinkney said.

The conceptualized drawings are available to the public to view at any time by visiting the district office.



