100 Mile House cases of respiratory illness not COVID-19, says Interior Health

While there have been concerns about recent cases of respiratory illness in the 100 Mile House area, they’re not COVID-19, according to Dr. Kamran Golmohammadi, Medical Health Officer for Interior Health.

“At this time, we want to let the community know that investigation of these patients indicates the illness is not COVID-19. The respiratory ailment is believed to be a strain of influenza.”

Testing will continue as a precautionary measure, says Golmohammadi.

“As in all communities, residents are asked to continue to follow the measures to stop the spread of any virus, including washing hands with soap and water, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, staying home when you are ill and practising social distancing at all times.”

