100 MIle RCMP officers secure the scene at the BMO Friday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 MIle House BMO broken into Friday morning

Officers are currently investigating the crime

The Bank of Montreal in the South Cariboo Mall was broken into early Friday morning.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon was on scene with officers investigating the taped-off crime scene. McKinnon said 100 Mile House RCMP received the report of a commercial alarm Friday morning and upon arrival determined the bank had been broken into.

“The investigation is currently underway and police are taking steps to secure evidence so we can hold the persons who did this responsible,” McKinnon said.

As the day and investigation progresses, McKinnon said more information would be shared with the public. The BMO’s windows and doors are currently boarded with plywood and officers mentioned broken glass within the building.

More to come.


