The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)

100 Mile House and District Council intends to follow directions from senior government agencies

The 100 Mile House and District council have said they intend to follow any and all directions from federal and provincial health authorities.

“We currently participate in weekly teleconference calls with EMBC (Emergency Management British Columbia), Health BC and First Nations Health where information and direction/protocols are shared by the province with community governments, local health agencies and First Nations communities,” said CAO Roy Scott.

These calls, Scott said, have been going on for the past three to four weeks.

Scott also said at this point (March 15), the district is not aware of any local governments opening their Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) including 100 Mile House.

(Oak Bay, New Westminster and Whistler activated their Emergency Operation Centres on March 13 and 14).

RELATED: Do you have travelling plans affected by COVID-19?

“Internally, district staff will review and observe standard business continuity protocols. It is our responsibility to identify and ensure essential municipal services continue to be provided,” said Scott. “We are doing our due diligence to ensure this happens without interruption.”

He added that the 100 Mile House and District Council will act accordingly as information evolves and recommendations come forward from senior governments.

“Not to diminish local government authority; but respectfully, senior government public health departments are the lead agencies in this crisis. Local governments take their lead from them.”

