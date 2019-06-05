The Hospice at the 100 Mile and District Hospital is receiving four new specialized mattresses, thanks to joint funding from the South Cariboo Health Foundation and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Regional Hospital District. One of the four new mattresses will be on display at the Seniors Resource Fair at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House on June 20. South Cariboo Health Foundation photo.

100 Mile Hospice to receive four new specialized mattresses

‘Our mattress inventory has aged and the many years of use have taken their toll’

In with the new, out with the old.

The Hospice at the 100 Mile and District Hospital is receiving four new specialized mattresses, thanks to joint funding from the South Cariboo Health Foundation and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

“Our mattress inventory has aged and the many years of use have taken their toll,” said Tracy Haddow, executive director of the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society. “Two of our gel mattresses are no longer usable and two of their air style are failing.”

These new mattresses will help reduce the risk and management of potential bed sores.

“Some mattresses are gel-based and some are motorized air-filled with special functions such as heat control, pulsing and the ability to turn the person,” said Haddow. “These mattresses greatly improve comfort.”

Chris Nickless, chair of the South Cariboo Health Foundation, said the foundation is grateful of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Hospital District for their financial assistance with the project, as well as the donors who continue to assist in supporting the needs of the Hospice, Fisher Place and Mill Site Lodge.

According to Haddow, the cost of the mattresses was approximately $37,000.

The 100 Mile Hospice supports members of the community who are living with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. The Hospice is able to help people advance in their illness through the lendings of specialized equipment.

One of the new mattresses will be on display at the Seniors Resource Fair at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House on June 20.

