100 Mile Free Press wins two awards

The 100 Mile Free Press is pleased to announce it has won two 2019 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

A Christmas Story won first place in the Best Holiday Edition in Class 221 – Circulation up to 9,999.

For the Best Historical Story, the Free Press came in first place in Class 2092 – Circulation 4,000 to 12,499, with The Log Rush. The award-winning publication was an account of the importance of the logging industry to the development of 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo as a whole.

