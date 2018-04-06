The Shop Local ad nominated for a Ma Murray Award.

100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

The 100 Mile Free Press is nominated for two BC Yukon Community Newspapers Association Ma Murray Awards. Evan Fentiman and Martina Dopf are nominated in the Ad Design Award, under 25,000 circulation for their “Shop Local” ad and Evan Fentiman and Deb Theoret are nominated in the Ma Murray Community Service Award for their “Butt Out” campaign.

Their idea for the Butt Out campaign came after a fire near Falkland started from what was believed to be a cigarette toss.

“I thought it was an important message to get across. We didn’t care if people smoked, but please, please don’t throw your cigarette butts out the window. If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was mission accomplished.”

Fentiman seemed quite pleased about the Shop Local ad nomination

“As for the shop local ad, the nomination is more about the design which I am happy about. The fires made us all aware how interconnected we were and the picture of the mayor and emergency service people welcoming everyone back home was perfect to showcase that.”

Dopf says she felt it was important to remind the community to shop local, especially after the town was evacuated for two weeks and businesses were closed but the owners were still giving and supporting the emergency personnel that helped save our town.

“And that is what we wanted to get across with this campaign and thanks to Evan’s design talent we even get recognized at the provincial level!”

It’s nice to be acknowledged, says Fentiman about being nominated.

Theoret says Fentiman really deserves all the credit for the Butt Out campaign but is excited nonetheless.

“I guess it was a brainstorming meeting which we like to do.”

The winners will be announced on April 28.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four Victoria police officers assaulted in past 24 hours
Next story
B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Just Posted

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

Writer of 15 books about the history of B.C. prospecting coming to 100 Mile House for book signing

Five of his books are about the Cariboo

100 Mile House local Special Olympics BC coordinator looking to step down

Denise Thiessen has been in the role for eight years after taking the reigns in 2010

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP confirm fatalities after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Accident occurred on north-central Saskatchewan highway

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Most Read