100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

The 100 Mile Free Press is nominated for two BC Yukon Community Newspapers Association Ma Murray Awards. Evan Fentiman and Martina Dopf are nominated in the Ad Design Award, under 25,000 circulation for their “Shop Local” ad and Evan Fentiman and Deb Theoret are nominated in the Ma Murray Community Service Award for their “Butt Out” campaign.

Their idea for the Butt Out campaign came after a fire near Falkland started from what was believed to be a cigarette toss.

“I thought it was an important message to get across. We didn’t care if people smoked, but please, please don’t throw your cigarette butts out the window. If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was mission accomplished.”

Fentiman seemed quite pleased about the Shop Local ad nomination

“As for the shop local ad, the nomination is more about the design which I am happy about. The fires made us all aware how interconnected we were and the picture of the mayor and emergency service people welcoming everyone back home was perfect to showcase that.”

Dopf says she felt it was important to remind the community to shop local, especially after the town was evacuated for two weeks and businesses were closed but the owners were still giving and supporting the emergency personnel that helped save our town.

“And that is what we wanted to get across with this campaign and thanks to Evan’s design talent we even get recognized at the provincial level!”

It’s nice to be acknowledged, says Fentiman about being nominated.

Theoret says Fentiman really deserves all the credit for the Butt Out campaign but is excited nonetheless.

“I guess it was a brainstorming meeting which we like to do.”

The winners will be announced on April 28.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.