Patrick Davies has been nominated for a spot news photo award in the 2022 BC & Yukon Community Newspaper Awards.

100 Mile Free Press nominated for five Ma Murray awards

The awards will be announced on May 14

  • Mar. 22, 2022 9:21 a.m.
  • News

The 100 Mile Free Press is a finalist in the Newspaper Excellence category in the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s 2022 Ma Murray awards in its circulation class.

The Free Press’s editorial team of Kelly Sinoski, Melissa Smalley and Patrick Davies, along with publisher Martina Dopf, is nominated in the special sections category under 10,000 circulation for “Firefight 2021: Community Appreciation” – a series of articles highlighting the efforts of volunteer firefighters during last summer’s wildfires.

Davies is also nominated in the spot news category for his photograph, Band drums up support for truckers, which accompanied a story on truckers heading to Kamloops to honour the 215 children whose remains were found buried below the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Dopf and typographer Evan Fentiman are also up for two design awards for Didi’s Boutique and 100 Mile Outdoor Rink in the under 10,000 circulation class.

An awards gala will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.

The awards are named after legendary newspaper editor, publisher and columnist Margaret Lally “Ma” Murray. With her husband George, she co-founded three newspapers, including the Bridge River-Lillooet News. Murray died in 1982 at the age of 94. The awards named after her are almost a century old and regarded as the provincial newspaper awards for B.C.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
100 Mile House

Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration

