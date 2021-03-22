Free Press finalist for Newspaper Excellence, three Ma Murray awards

The 100 Mile Free Press is a finalist in the Newspaper Excellence category in the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association’s 2021 Ma Murray awards in its circulation class.

The Free Press’ typographer Evan Fentiman and publisher Martina Dopf have also been nominated for awards for ad campaign and ad design under 10,000 for Outlaw Clothing Company, as well as for newspaper promotion.

A virtual awards gala will be held on Thursday, April 29.

The awards are named after legendary newspaper editor, publisher and columnist Margaret Lally “Ma” Murray. With her husband George, she co-founded three newspapers, including the Bridge River-Lillooet News. Murray died in 1982 at the age of 94. The awards named after her are almost a century old and regarded as the provincial newspaper awards for B.C.

