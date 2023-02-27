100 Mile Food Bank changing hours of operation

100 Mile House Foodbank volunteer Sandra Pickering organizes food while preparing Christmas Hampers during the food bank’s 2022 Christmas Hamper Day. The food bank gave out more 300 hampers this year to those in need. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo support services are seeing increasing demand, as costs continue to rise across the region.

The situation has led the 100 Mile Food Bank Society to close its doors on Wednesdays after hamper days – held the first and third Tuesday of every month – to give volunteers time to replenish their stock for Friday.

Food Bank president Danny Williams said they currently give out 160 hampers twice a month to those in need. This is on top of the 35 clients they serve on regular weekdays, which is up from the 15 they served before the pandemic.

Williams said the food bank welcomes donations of food or money throughout the year. Anyone who wishes to donate is asked to come to the foodbank Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. “We only draw from two grocery stores so we want to make sure people will always get something when they show up,” he said.

The demand for food comes with an increasing need for mental health and counselling services. Chris Pettman, executive director of the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre, said he has seen a steady rise in the number of people using the centre since 2017. Pettman attributes the increase to a combination of wildfires, mill closures, the pandemic and recent economic hardship.

“I think there has been an increase in demand and an overall decrease in the stigma of accessing mental health supports.,” he said. “We are seeing a lot of people who are unemployed or underemployed who are accessing services because they don’t have the finances they’re used to having.”

Pettman said they had 1,400 people accessing their services last year, roughly 150 a month. As a result, they have increased the number of staff devoted to counselling from two and a half full-time equivalent staff to four.

“That’s why we offer more group sessions now because it helps with the waitlist. It identifies if people need relationship support, anger management issues and (directs them to the proper services),” Pettman said.

Pettman encourages anyone in need of assistance to contact the CFEC. If they’re unable to help he said they’ll be able to direct individuals to the services they need, such as the foodbank, in town.



