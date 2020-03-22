The 100 Mile House Food Bank is looking for donations. (File photo)

100 Mile Food Bank asks public for donations

Increased demand and less supply sees stocks low

The 100 Mile House Food Bank is running low, according to Lyndamae Wilson, the executive secretary of the food bank.

One of the reasons is because people are hoarding items at the grocery stores, which is impacting what the food bank gets, says Wilson.

“We have no buying power at the stores.”

To further complicate things, some of their out of town suppliers, including one in Calgary, have stopped operating, according to Wilson. Meanwhile, they’ve seen an increase in demand.

With schools being closed, they’re seeing more people with children who are no longer getting the school lunches, says Wilson.

They’re hoping people are willing to buy and donate items to them.

The thing they’re looking for most is canned goods, including tuna, as well as cookies and crackers but perishables are down too, says Wilson.

Toilet paper and diapers are also on the list of requests.

“Things that families are going to need.”

Food Bank

