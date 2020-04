‘We are asking folks to just give a honk in support’

100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander waves at traffic while running in gear on a treadmill outside the fire hall. (Martina Dopf - 100 Mile Free Press)

Firefighters in 100 Mile House are running in full gear today (April 28) to show their support for health-care workers.

They started at about 5 a.m. and will be going until 8 p.m. or so.

“We are asking folks to just give a honk in support of our efforts and to say thank you to all that are working hard in the health care world!” says 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander.

