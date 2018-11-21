100 Mile Fire rescue squash fire at Norbord

Last night (Nov. 20) at approximately 7:18 p.m., 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to Norbord OSB mill for a report of fire coming from a shop attached to the main building. Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from inside the shop.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue crews performed an “interior attack” on the fire and were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, according to fire chief Roger Hollander.

He adds that fire crews stayed on site for approximately two hours until the building was released back to mill staff and that no injuries occurred to any of the mill staff or firefighters.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation however, it appeared to be located on top of a thermal heater unit within the room.”

This fire had the potential to accomplish significant damage if it weren’t for the quick actions and the 911 call placed by the mill staff, according to Hollander.

