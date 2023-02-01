100 Mile Fire Rescue seeking new out-of-town recruits

Chief Roger Hollander said they will try to attract new firefighters from Justice Institute

100 Mile Fire Rescue is looking outside the South Cariboo to recruit new firefighters.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said he plans to make a presentation later this month to the Justice Institute of British Columbia’s graduating class of firefighters, in hopes of attracting some of them to the South Cariboo. As long as they are able to find additional employment outside the hall, he said these young firefighters could be a boon to the community.

“We understand we can’t just rely on the folks that are here,” Hollander said. “We have to advertise to other jurisdictions to see if there are people who want to come to join our department for the experience. My job is to cast that net as far as I can and be creative in the way I recruit and bring people on to the hall.”

The move is part of the department’s annual recruitment drive, which occurs every February. Applicants must be reasonably fit and healthy, be at least 18, pass a criminal background check, have a driver’s license and live within the District of 100 Mile House fire protection zone. Prior firefighting or emergency service experience is a bonus, but not required.

Hollander is seeking to add five paid, on-call members to the hall. The department currently has 25 members, of which only Hollander and deputy fire chief Dave Bissatand are full-time. Last year the department responded to 504 service calls, 81 of which were fire related with the rest made up of medical, administrative and rescue calls.

“We have a department that’s call volume is high every year, so we are looking for people who can bolster our group,” Hollander said. “As a fire chief, it’s my job to keep the hall operating so getting new recruits allows us to continue to provide fire services. It’s getting more and more difficult every year to find volunteers who are able to commit the time that’s required.”

Anyone who joins the hall will be fully trained according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 standard. The department trains every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., learning how to extinguish fires, perform road rescues and give basic medical care.

Applicants can fill out a form online or come into the fire hall and pick one up in person. Hollander invites anyone with questions to talk to him or Bissat. The fire hall can be reached at 250-395-2152.



Longtime firefighter Curtis Rhodes (second from left) instructs a group of 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters on how to pump water from a fire truck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)