100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire

Explosions caused by vehicle fires

At roughly 9:45 p.m. on April 26, 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to the reports of multiple vehicle fires at the Interior Roads yard on Exeter Road.

“Upon arrival, it was observed that multiple plow trucks were engulfed in flames and letting of multiple explosions. Fire crews knocked down the fire and protected the surrounding exposures,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Bougie.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded with three apparatus and 14 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

