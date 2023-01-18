Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue were honoured Saturday at their annual award dinner held in the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile Fire Rescue honours members for long service

The fire department is made up almost exclusively of paid-on-call volunteers

100 Mile Fire Rescue honoured its volunteers Saturday with a volunteer appreciation awards dinner.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said it’s important to recognize the hard work of his team, which responded to 505 calls in 2022. Awards were given out to several firefighters for years of service including for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years.

“It feels fantastic (to reward them). I’m beside these men and women every day. I’m not a fire chief who stays behind my desk, I’m there with them and can really see working with them how much personal time they put aside,” Hollander said. “What makes me proud is to see the hard work and dedication they give to their community.”

Bob Sparreboom received an award for 25 years of service, while Ryan Dugaro and Cole Sparreboom were honoured for five years. Dave Bissat, Jake Felce and Chris Watkins received awards for 10 years of service. Hollander said these types of milestones aren’t achieved as often as before, so it’s nice to highlight them.

Mackenzie Smith, meanwhile, received Rookie of the Year award, Curtis Rhodes Firefighter of the Year, Cole Sparreboom Officer of the Year and Mike Brassnet the Top Gun award.

“I think the community should be aware that while our folks are paid-on-call they also spend hundreds of hours volunteering during public events,” Hollander said. “These men and women are doing an amazing job volunteering.”


