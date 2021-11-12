100 Mile House Fire Rescue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguishes intentionally lit trash can

A structure fire was reported in the 103 Mile area Thursday evening

100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguished a structure fire on Thursday, Nov. 11 in the 103 Mile area

Fire chief Roger Hollander said his crew responded to the fire early in the evening at 6:15 p.m. Upon entering the home Hollander said firefighters found a garbage can that had been intentionally lit on fire by the house’s sole occupant.

“Igniting material on fire within a home is extremely dangerous unless it’s in an approved burning appliance designed for this purpose. Not only can the fire extend into the structure (as this one burned the floor) placing occupants in danger, but the smoke is toxic and without an adequate exhaust can be deadly if inhaled,” Hollander said.

The 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene to provide water supply assistance. Shortly after, Hollander said the fire was fully extinguished and the smoke ventilated from the house. Neither his firefighters nor the homeowner was injured during the incident.

Hollander said fire rescue then turned the scene over to the 100 Mile House RCMP for investigation.


