100 Mile Fire Rescue attended a call for a potential gas leak at Total Pet in 100 Mile House on Thursday, Oct. 10. FireRescue Chief Roger Hollander said upon observing the scene, there was nothing found that is concerning to the public. Martina Dopf photo.

100 Mile Fire Rescue received a call for a gas leak at Total Pet inside the Uptown Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 10 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

According to fire Chief, Roger Hollander, fire crews attended the scene and found nothing concerning to the public.

Public Works is currently attending the scene along with Fire and Rescue.

The story will be updated if there is more information to follow.