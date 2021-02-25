100 Mile Fire called to early morning blaze at 93 Mile

One person was evacuated from the home.

One person was evacuated from a home in 93 Mile Thursday following an early morning fire.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at 6 a.m. On arrival, fire crews observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the walls and roof of the dwelling.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from the exterior and interior of the structure. Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department assisted with water support, while RCMP, BC Ambulance and BC Hydro were also on scene.

The fireplace was determined to be the origin of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House