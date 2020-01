100 Mile Fire and Rescue crew works on unlocking a vehicle with a child stuck inside outside of Donnex. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a child locked inside of a vehicle outside of Donnex around 2 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Upon arrival, the crew unlocked the vehicle in a matter of minutes. The child appeared to be safe and was retrieved by their mother.

