100 Mile Feed & Ranch honoured for stock dog support

100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply owner Dan Kay shakes stock dog owner and breeder Peter Wells’ hand after receiving a commemorative photo thanking his company for supporting stock dog events and competitors (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply owner Dan Kay shakes stock dog owner and breeder Peter Wells’ hand after receiving a commemorative photo thanking his company for supporting stock dog events and competitors (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply owner Dan Kay (centre) accepts a photo from Pete Wells, left, and Shelley Minato. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply owner Dan Kay (centre) accepts a photo from Pete Wells, left, and Shelley Minato. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Peter Wells (left) presents 100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply owner Dan Kay with a photo thanking his company for supporting stock dog trainers like Wells and Shelley Minato for the last 30 years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Peter Wells (left) presents 100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply owner Dan Kay with a photo thanking his company for supporting stock dog trainers like Wells and Shelley Minato for the last 30 years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply was honoured last week for their 30-year history of supporting local stock dog competitors.

Owner Dan Kay received a commemorative photo from longtime stock dog trainers and breeders Pete Wells and Shelley Minato.

Kay, who donated $550 worth of quality dog food to support the Little Fort Stock Dog Trial last spring, said he is carrying on a tradition started by former owner Frank Dobbs.

He said he was honoured to receive the recognition and hung the photo above a rack of dog food.

Wells said 100 Mile Feed has been a consistent sponsor over the years. “Some years they gave $500 cash for prize money and they gave us literally tons of dog food.”


