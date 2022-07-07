100 Mile Feed & Ranch honoured for stock dog support

100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply was honoured last week for their 30-year history of supporting local stock dog competitors.
Owner Dan Kay received a commemorative photo from longtime stock dog trainers and breeders Pete Wells and Shelley Minato.
Kay, who donated $550 worth of quality dog food to support the Little Fort Stock Dog Trial last spring, said he is carrying on a tradition started by former owner Frank Dobbs.
He said he was honoured to receive the recognition and hung the photo above a rack of dog food.
Wells said 100 Mile Feed has been a consistent sponsor over the years. “Some years they gave $500 cash for prize money and they gave us literally tons of dog food.”
