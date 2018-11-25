100 Mile Elementary School collects 650 items for local food banks

The items will be split up and given to four local food banks

The 100 Mile House Elementary School held a food bank from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9, collecting 650 items.

“I think it’s fantastic in such a short time, but our community supports our community and people in need at this time,” said Sally Morgan, the teacher who heads the Grade 7 leadership group who organized it.

It’s the first project of the year for the group, who traditionally put on a food bank drive at the school.

“We usually do it a little bit longer. We just went full blast on this one,” said Morgan.

On Nov. 20, the students sorted the items and readied them for the four local food banks who picked them up on Nov. 21.

The Grade 7 leadership group has 13 members, however, they weren’t the only students to participate in the drive. The entire student body donated items to the cause.

The school has been doing the drive every year for some time now. It’s been the tradition for it to be held in October and November but Morgan said it could easily be done any other time of the year. It also has no connection to the holiday season.

“I know Christmas is around the corner but I can’t say it’s specifically for that. Certainly, it’s time to get our food bank filled up for those in need at this time,” said Morgan.

