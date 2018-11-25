Brooklyn Arnott, Skylar Hain, Lee Koch and Erricka Archie from 100 Mile Elementary, organize items collected for local food banks. Submitted photo.

100 Mile Elementary School collects 650 items for local food banks

The items will be split up and given to four local food banks

The 100 Mile House Elementary School held a food bank from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9, collecting 650 items.

“I think it’s fantastic in such a short time, but our community supports our community and people in need at this time,” said Sally Morgan, the teacher who heads the Grade 7 leadership group who organized it.

It’s the first project of the year for the group, who traditionally put on a food bank drive at the school.

“We usually do it a little bit longer. We just went full blast on this one,” said Morgan.

On Nov. 20, the students sorted the items and readied them for the four local food banks who picked them up on Nov. 21.

The Grade 7 leadership group has 13 members, however, they weren’t the only students to participate in the drive. The entire student body donated items to the cause.

The school has been doing the drive every year for some time now. It’s been the tradition for it to be held in October and November but Morgan said it could easily be done any other time of the year. It also has no connection to the holiday season.

“I know Christmas is around the corner but I can’t say it’s specifically for that. Certainly, it’s time to get our food bank filled up for those in need at this time,” said Morgan.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

Just Posted

100 Mile Elementary School collects 650 items for local food banks

The items will be split up and given to four local food banks

100 Mile Women’s Centre accepting donations for Christmas hampers

The hampers will be delivered on Dec. 21

Iron Road West whistle blows B.C. railway history

Copies are available at Nuthatch Books on Birch Avenue

Athlete in Focus: Kolby Page, captain of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

Page was named the captain for his fourth season with the club

State of business

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

Most Read