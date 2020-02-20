100 Mile District seeks funding for long-overdue sidewalk on Cariboo Trail Road

‘The issue has always been sufficient funding, this is the most expensive sidewalk on the plan’

Residents are subjected to share the road with motor vehicles along Cariboo Trail from Jens Street to Horse Lake Road. (File photo)

The District of 100 Mile House is applying for approximately $470,000 from the Active Transportation grant program for the construction of a sidewalk on Cariboo Trail.

The total cost of this project is estimated to be $1,330,000. The maximum amount of funding for this project is up to $500,000 from the federal government. If successful, the district would contribute a minimum of $830,000 to complete the project.

The construction of a sidewalk on Cariboo Trail is a high priority on Council’s sidewalk plan.

“The Cariboo Trail sidewalk has been identified on the sidewalk plan for as long as I can recall,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall. “The issue has always been sufficient funding, this is the most expensive sidewalk on the plan. This is due primarily to the length and the stormwater management requirements that go along with building sidewalks.”

The sidewalk would be 750 metres long by two metres wide and would link the District’s south residential neighbourhood to the downtown core by starting at Horse Lake Road and extending to Jens Street. Plans for the sidewalk will also feature wheelchair letdowns.

“It is the same priority as most other major sidewalks in the community, they simply make our community safer for both pedestrians and drivers.”

The District currently has two funding applications with senior governments that would significantly offset the capital cost of the Cariboo Sidewalk project.

If Council is successful with its application, construction is expected to begin this spring.

