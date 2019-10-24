100 Mile business wins two International Property Awards in Toronto

‘The competition that we were up against was very daunting’

The Handcrafted Log Home Building Capital of North America has been recognized for its work, but this time, on an even larger scale.

Sitka Log Homes put the region on the map, after receiving two International Property Awards (IPA) for their residential development work during an award presentation in Toronto at the Fairmont Royal York hotel earlier this month.

Brad Johnson, owner and president of the log home company, was presented with a Five Star Best Residential Property award for British Columbia, Canada. That five-star win allowed the company to compete against other five-star winners from Canada, the United States, the Carribean, Central Ameria and South America for the Top Residential award for all of the Americas – Sitka Log Homes, won.

“The competition that we were up against was very daunting,” said Johnson. “There were projects nominated from Brazil, Honduras, Mexico, the United States and Canada. We were definitely the only log or timber frame home company up against all of these other fabulous structures.”

Johnson said he had to put together an extensive submission for the IPA panel of judges.

“After much deliberation on which project to move forward with, we settled on the lodge at Buck Lake.”

Because the company received an award for Top Residental Property in all of the Americas, they were nominated to compete in the top prize for the Worlds Division, in London, England.

The family-run business was one of the firsts in the province to build and ship log homes to sites around the world. What started as a small local industry, has grown to become a multi-million dollar industry.

“We have a unique business,” said Johnson. “It’s a family-run business in a small community but we send homes all around the world. We build a lot of structures here locally, but we are also building throughout Canada, the United States and overseas.”

Since 2011, Johnson took over the business from his father John. He said the company has always kept the family value in the business – sticking to its roots, hiring locally and representing 100 Mile.

“We build some amazing homes and that feels great, but it’s even more exciting for our area,” said Johnson. “Perhaps, some people don’t realize that there are things that are being built in 100 Mile House that people around the world are in awe of.”

Two log homes may be getting prepared to be shipped to Russia while at the same time, a small log cabin is being trucked locally a few miles down the road. The company has evolved to adapt to the ever-changing industry.

“We have an incredible staff,” said Johnson. “In a small business there aren’t many people but we have some amazing craftsman and dedicated builders that are good at their trade. We have a management team that helps build and design these projects from the ground up. It’s amazing, what a small company from a small town can accomplish.”