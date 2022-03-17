The scene of an early morning fire off Canim-Hendrix Road that consumed two barns. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile and Forest Grove fire departments extinguish early morning blaze

The fire consumed two barns on a property along Canim-Hendrix Road

100 Mile Fire Rescue helped the Forest Grove Volunteer Department extinguish an early morning barn fire on Canim-Hendrix Road Thursday.

100 Mile fire chief Roger Hollander said they were alerted to the fire by a motorist passing by the house just before 6:30 a.m. The motorist tried to wake up the owners, which Hollander commended.

Forest Grove firefighters were already engaged in fighting the fire, which had engulfed two outlying barns, by the time the 100 Mile crew arrived. Unfortunately, Hollander said, the fire had destroyed most of the barns.

The two fire departments used six fire apparatus to douse the flames and protect other structures on the property.

Forest Grove remained on the scene. Hollander said there was no apparent cause for the fire, which remains under investigation.

Hollander reminded the community to ensure their properties’ driveways are wide enough to accommodate fire trucks. He said a home with multiple points of access allows firefighters to fight fires more effectively and safely.


