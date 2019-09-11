The 100 Mile House Community Forest outlined in black.

100 Mile and Clinton community forests to be audited

Report will be released to the public

The 100 Mile House Community Forest and the Clinton Community Forest forest planning and practices will be audited during the week of Sept. 16, by the Forest Practices Board.

“Auditors will examine whether timber harvesting, roads, silviculture, fire protection and associated planning carried out between Sept. 1, 2017, and Sept. 20, 2019, met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.”

The 100 Mile Community Forest, east of 100 Mile, is approximately 18,500 hectares in size and managed by the 100 Mile Development Corporation. The Clinton Community Forest is approximately 62,400 hectares in size and managed by the Clinton and District Community Forest of BC Limited. It is located in the area surrounding the town of Clinton and Marble Range Provincial Park.

Once the audit work is complete, a report will be prepared and any party that may be adversely affected by the audit findings will have a chance to respond. The board’s final report and recommendations then will be released to the public and government.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as the appropriateness of government enforcement.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Staring at me:’ Oldest known spider ancestor found in B.C.’s Burgess Shale
Next story
Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

Just Posted

100 Mile and Clinton community forests to be audited

Report will be released to the public

Social media comments leave Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding without NDP candidate

Dock Currie asked to step down

Category 2 open fire ban to be lifted for Cariboo fire jurisdiction

The ban will be lifted on Friday, Sept. 13

West Fraser curtailing operations in five B.C. mills

Communities impacted are 100 Mile, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd, Williams Lake and Quesnel

Suspect enters guilty plea in connection with 2017 Williams Lake bank robbery

The plea comes almost two years since the CIBC was robbed

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Most Read