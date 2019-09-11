100 Mile and Clinton community forests to be audited

The 100 Mile House Community Forest and the Clinton Community Forest forest planning and practices will be audited during the week of Sept. 16, by the Forest Practices Board.

“Auditors will examine whether timber harvesting, roads, silviculture, fire protection and associated planning carried out between Sept. 1, 2017, and Sept. 20, 2019, met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.”

The 100 Mile Community Forest, east of 100 Mile, is approximately 18,500 hectares in size and managed by the 100 Mile Development Corporation. The Clinton Community Forest is approximately 62,400 hectares in size and managed by the Clinton and District Community Forest of BC Limited. It is located in the area surrounding the town of Clinton and Marble Range Provincial Park.

Once the audit work is complete, a report will be prepared and any party that may be adversely affected by the audit findings will have a chance to respond. The board’s final report and recommendations then will be released to the public and government.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as the appropriateness of government enforcement.

