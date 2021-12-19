One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

One person died on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

1 person dead at SilverStar ski resort near Vernon; investigation ongoing

One person died Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Powder Gulch area on SilverStar Mountain Resort’s back side

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon has confirmed a fatality on the slopes Saturday, Dec. 18.

A person died in the Powder Gulch area on SilverStar’s back side of the mountain.

That’s all that is known at this time.

“In the wake of Saturday’s incident, we at SilverStar Mountain Resort offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” said the Star’s Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and accommodation.

SilverStar will not comment further as the incident is being investigated by the RCMP, who have not released any information.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon family in need of items after fire

READ MORE: NHL postpones cross-border games, teams to play under ‘enhanced’ protocols due to COVID threat

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DeathSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
‘She is no more’: Alberta icefield rollover survivor who lost wife wants report released
Next story
Hunting guides turn to ecotourism as COVID-19 keeps American hunters away

Just Posted

Volunteers with the donations from the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)
Clintonites cram the cruiser for a great local cause

Village of Clinton. (File photo).
Clinton council considers pitch for ATV access

Eljun is settling in for hibernation at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. He was relocated there from 108 Mile Ranch in September. (Photo submitted).
Rescued bear settling in for hibernation

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Extend deadline for water licences