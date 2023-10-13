Vancouver police up vigilance in response to violence in Israel

The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John’s on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The RCMP says it’s aware of social media posts threatening the Jewish community in Canada, calling it a time for “increased vigilance.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John’s on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The RCMP says it’s aware of social media posts threatening the Jewish community in Canada, calling it a time for “increased vigilance.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP aware of social media threats to Jewish community, calls for vigilance across country

The RCMP says it’s aware of social media posts threatening the Jewish community in Canada, calling it a time for “increased vigilance.”

The statement comes as several Canadian polices forces, including in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver, say they have upped patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas war but have not identified any specific local threats.

A spokesperson for the Mounties declined to answer further questions about the social media threats, including whether the force was investigating.

The statement says any threats are taken seriously and investigated as warranted.

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement Friday morning saying it was aware of “global online threats of violence regarding the situation in the Middle East.”

Hamas’ deadly rampage through southern Israel last Saturday and the ensuing Israeli bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 2,800 people.

