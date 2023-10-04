This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP)

Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Canada

Philippe is expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday and could intensify slightly in the coming days

Tropical Storm Philippe drenched the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday as it spun away from the northeast Caribbean on a path that would take it toward Bermuda and later New England and Atlantic Canada.

The storm was located 150 miles (240 kilometers) north-northwest of St. Thomas late Wednesday morning. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northwest at nine mph (15 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Schools in St. Martin and St. Barts remained closed Wednesday morning, and officials in the French Caribbean territories banned people from swimming in the ocean or doing any nautical activities until Thursday.

Forecasters said up to eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain could fall in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, with a maximum of 12 inches (30 centimeters). Meanwhile, up to four inches (10 centimeters) were predicted for Puerto Rico.

Philippe is expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday and Friday and could intensify slightly in the coming days.

“The intensity forecast remains murky,” the hurricane center said.

The Associated Press

Tropical Storm

Previous story
Class-action claims foreign workers exploited by Quebec recruiter, airline caterer
Next story
Crown says former RCMP intelligence official improperly disclosed secrets

Just Posted

Kenza Lahlou and her husband Alae Zrira are Moroccan immigrants living in Williams Lake who are trying to raise money to rebuild a hospital or school in one of the small villages damaged by the earthquake in Morocco on Sept. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Moroccan earthquake kills 7 family members of Williams Lake woman

Overview of the village of Wells. (Image by Friends of Responsible Economic Development in Wells)
Wells contingent opposes mine layout plan

A sign posted at Cariboo Memorial Hospital on Monday, Oct. 2, indicated the emergency room was closed. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake ER closure Monday, Oct. 2 comes a surprise to city council

Rayleen Dan, from left, Peyton Dan, and Brycen George, show the sweet stickers they received for coming to participate in the Orange T-Shirt Jam event on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange T-Shirt Skate Jam, Canim Lake skaterboarder inspires Williams Lake youth