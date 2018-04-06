Ottawa teen, known as ‘butterfly boy,’ dies of rare skin condition

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him a hero

An Ottawa-area teen with a rare and painful skin condition who worked determinedly to raise awareness about the disease has died, his mother said Friday, calling her son a “fearless warrior.”

Jonathan Pitre’s mother, Tina Boileau, said in a Facebook post that her son pushed to increase people’s understanding of epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

“Jonny’s story has been made very public over the last few years as he invited you into his life and his daily struggles as he tirelessly fought to raise awareness for this horrific disease,” Boileau wrote. “I am proud to say you did it Jonny boy!”

There is no cure for EB, a rare genetic disorder that causes skin to blister and fall off, sometimes even with the slightest touch. An estimated 3,500 to 5,000 Canadians are born with EB. Pitre was called Ottawa’s “Butterfly Boy.”

Boileau said her family is thankful for the support they have received, but is requesting privacy as they grieve.

Pitre reportedly died Wednesday in a hospital in Minnesota, where he had been receiving treatment for the disease.

DEBRA Canada, an organization that supports families dealing with EB, called Pitre their “beloved ambassador.”

“Jonathan fought long and hard, and was extraordinary at raising awareness for all those affected by EB,” the organization, whose president is Boileau, said in an email Friday.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the teen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pitre “a hero in every sense of the word.”

“(He was) a courageous and determined fighter who persisted in the face of every challenge, and who inspired so many,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

The Ottawa Senators said on Twitter that the team is mourning the loss of a “special friend.”

Pitre, a fan of the NHL team, reportedly became close with the Senators when he began sharing his story and spreading awareness about EB.

“He taught us what courage and resilience really is, all the while displaying his trademark enthusiasm and smile,” the Senators said. “We’ll all miss you, Jonathan.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Russell, Ont., about 40 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, said the community ”has lost a incredible young man.”

“Jonathan, your courage, your strength of will and your love of life will always be remembered,” Pierre Leroux said in a tweet.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

Just Posted

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

Writer of 15 books about the history of B.C. prospecting coming to 100 Mile House for book signing

Five of his books are about the Cariboo

100 Mile House local Special Olympics BC coordinator looking to step down

Denise Thiessen has been in the role for eight years after taking the reigns in 2010

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP confirm fatalities after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Accident occurred on north-central Saskatchewan highway

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Most Read

  • Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

  • Ottawa teen, known as ‘butterfly boy,’ dies of rare skin condition

    Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him a hero