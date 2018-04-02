In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, Ethan Couch is led to a juvenile court for a hearing in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked “affluenza” in his defence after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.

Tarrant County sheriff’s spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.

Couch was 16 in June 2013 when he struck and killed four pedestrians. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his irresponsibility on family wealth, dubbing it “affluenza.” A juvenile court sentenced him to 10 years of probation.

Couch’s probation was revoked in 2016 after he attended a party where alcohol was served.

His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with her son in 2015.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Next story
US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

Just Posted

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

Methamphetamine possession, excessive speeding and suspected arson

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): There were concerns that drought in the Cariboo… Continue reading

Looking past a referendum

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Do you think the sale of marijuana should be regulated like alcohol is?

The 100 Mile Free Press took to the street to ask people their opinion

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wildfire recovery classic car cruise to travel through Cariboo in July

Classic car enthusiasts return to support Cariboo one year after fires

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Most Read