Pedestrians walk past a sculpture outside the TC Energy head office in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TC Energy maintaining targeted schedule, latest cost estimate for Coastal GasLink

Over the course of the project, the pipeline’s construction has also attracted opposition and protests

TC Energy Corp. remains on track to complete the Coastal GasLink pipeline by the end of this year without another escalation in construction costs, the Calgary-based company said Friday.

The update is welcome one for TC Energy, which has been under significant scrutiny from investors and credit rating agencies for its heavy debt load as well as for the spiralling costs of the Coastal Gas Link project, a 670-km pipeline spanning northern B.C. that will carry natural gas to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat.

The company was recently downgraded by both DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s Corp., in part due to the ballooning costs of the project, which has been dogged by unexpected construction issues and rising labour costs.

Over the course of the project, the pipeline’s construction has also attracted opposition and protests from environmentalists and Indigenous leaders. While many Indigenous groups along the project’s pathway support the pipeline, the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs, whose territory the pipeline crosses, do not.

In February, TC Energy raised the estimated project price tag to $14.5 billion, up significantly from a previous estimate of $11.2 billion and more than double the initial cost estimate of $6.2 billion.

At the time, the company said it was still hoping to complete the pipeline by the end of 2023, but warned that if it takes longer and construction extends well into 2024, it could add an additional $1.2 billion to the project’s costs.

In the spring, the B.C. government issued a handful of stop-work orders on portions of the project due to sediment control and erosion problems.

But on Friday, TC Energy executive vice-president Bevin Wirzba said Coastal GasLink is managing the challenges and the project is more than 90 per cent finished. He said the company is maintaining its previously announced completion target and most recent cost estimate.

“We’ve had our share of really complex and risky parts of the project to accomplish, and I’m really proud that the team has delivered upon all of them,” Wirzba said, on a conference call with analysts to discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings.

“The remaining scope is not without execution risk, but we’ve been able to navigate these challenges week by week … We have all the plans in place to deliver and finish strong in the year-end.”

Completing Coastal GasLink on time is a crucial piece in what is TC Energy’s overall strategic plan to reduce its debtload and free up opportunities for growth.

On Thursday, the company announced its plans to split into two separate companies by spinning off its crude oil pipelines business.

Having two separate companies — one focused on crude oil transport, and one focused on natural gas and low-carbon forms of energy — will help TC Energy attract new investors and pursue a wider range of growth opportunities, CEO François Poirier said.

On Monday, TC Energy also announced it would sell off a 40 per cent stake in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems to New York City-based Global Infrastructure Partners for $5.2 billion.

Poirier said he hopes to achieve an additional $3 billion in divestitures between now and the end of 2024, adding the funds will be used to pay down debt and clear the way for the growth of the two newly separated companies.

TC Energy’s reported a $250 million profit in the second quarter, down from $889 million a year earlier.

The company’s share price was down more than 5 per cent, at $44.84, as of midday trading Friday.

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Valdez becomes 1st Filipino-Canadian woman to serve in cabinet
Next story
Feds struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Venta Rutauskas, left, and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor were helping to put the pieces together as part of an Orange Shirt Day special project. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quilts for Cariboo Chilcotin survivors an Orange Shirt Day team effort

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

District of 100 Mile house event planning guide (Image supplied)
New guide a great way to plan an event in 100 Mile House