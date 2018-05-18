Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday with 104 people on board. There was no immediate word on casualties.

State television and websites said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin and crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

The plane lay in a farm field and appeared heavily damaged and burnt, with firefighters spraying water on its smouldering remains. Government officials including President Miguel Diaz-Canel rushed to the site, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances. Residents of the rural area said they had seen some survivors being taken away in ambulances.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league
Next story
UPDATED: Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing up to 10

Just Posted

108 Heritage Site’s Community Fest gives back

Weekend event is free fun for whole family

It’s not all about policing for the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment

They are trying to build a more positive relationship with the community

One flare-up within Elephant Hill fire contained other believed out

Initial attack crew and a unit crew on standby in 100 Mile House should lighting strikes occur

South Cariboo babies of 2017/2018 and their moms meet up to discover services

‘This is a bigger turnout than last year I think but it’s always a big turnout’

Man threatens 100 Mile House RCMP

Police officers receive repeated death threats

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

Most Read