Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Vice-President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military service by 2020

Pence says it’s needed to ensure America’s dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.

President Donald Trump has called for a “separate but equal” space force. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military’s space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.

Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Just Posted

UPDATE: Wild Goose Lake fire increased to 850 hectares

There are 54 fire fighters, one helicopter and four pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Mudslides likely result of high concentrated rainfall

You don’t want “a large number of vehicles parked and waiting near a mudslide”

Fishing derby goers reeled in prizes at Deka, Sulphurous and Hathaway Lakes

137 fish were weighed in total

Two Fires of Note now located in the Cariboo; five more fires sparked yesterday

An evacuation alert was issued for the Shag Creek area far west of Quesnel last night

Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

The weekly police report for the 100 Mile House area

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

Federal government to sell B.C. coal terminal

Transport Canada has announced its divesting from federally-owned Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert

Postmen collecting donations for people impacted by Telegraph Creek wildfires

Non-profit organization seeks gift cards and an array of items to help those in need

Most Read