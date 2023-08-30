A state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until Sept. 11. The road is closed north to Yellowknife from Fort Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Northwest Territories extend State of Emergency another 2 weeks

Premier Caroline Cochrane is scheduled to tour an evacuation centre in Edmonton today

A state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until Sept. 11.

The territorial government declared it on Aug. 15 as wildfires threatened several communities, including the capital, Yellowknife.

The move was meant to allow the government to marshal the resources it needed to protect the health and safety of residents during an unprecedented wildfire season.

Nearly 70 per cent of the territory’s population — including some 20,000 Yellowknifers — are seeking refuge in Alberta and beyond until the danger has subsided.

Officials said earlier this week that the fire burning outside Yellowknife was being held, but it was still not safe to return.

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane is scheduled to tour an evacuation centre in Edmonton today alongside federal ministers Randy Boissonnault and Dan Vandal, as well as Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

