Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani poses for a photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Canada's new justice minister says he plans to tell his staff and department to move "expeditiously" on addressing judicial vacancies, an issue which dogged his predecessors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New justice minister arrives amid bail debate

Arif Virani hopes a fresh set of eyes will help, plans to give ‘marching orders’ to his staff

Canada’s new justice minister says he plans to tell his staff and department to move “expeditiously” on addressing judicial vacancies, an issue that dogged his predecessors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked Arif Virani to replace David Lametti when he unveiled his new cabinet this week, in a shuffle meant to renew the Liberal benches after nearly eight years in government.

Trudeau says he assembled the team to respond to economic headwinds, but the changes come when more Canadians are worrying about crime and a lack of judges affects proceedings in courtrooms across the country.

READ MORE: New Liberal law would make it harder for some repeat violent offenders to get bail

Virani was first elected in the Toronto riding of Parkdale-High Park when the Liberals swept to power in 2015, and went on to serve as parliamentary secretary to both Lametti and his predecessor, Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The issue of judicial vacancies persisted under both, with Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner writing a personal warning to Trudeau earlier this year about the need to hurry up the appointment process.

Virani says he hopes bringing a fresh set of eyes to the problem will help, and he plans to give “marching orders” to his staff along with those in the department to move “expeditiously” without comprising the quality of judges.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Premier David Eby ‘disappointed’ after bail reform law stalls in Ottawa

READ MORE: Proposed federal bail reform changes cannot become ‘political football’: Eby

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta won’t pull Calgary Stampede funding after abuse case settlement
Next story
Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of man who represented himself at trial

Just Posted

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

Jacob Billy smiles proudly after using yellow paint to paint his handprint on the flanks of a horse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shuswap families enjoy Family Fun Equine Day

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
B.C. needs real solutions to address affordability

Algae was seen floating near the east end of on Canim Lake near the beginning of July. (Photo submitted)
Public asked to report sighting of algae blooms