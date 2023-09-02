A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

New fences, gate controls among Canada-U.S. border upgrades since ‘Freedom Convoy’

Canadian Border Services Agency is improving infrastructure at 11 international border crossings

The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the “Freedom Convoy” protests blockaded several crossings last year.

Protesters blocked ports of entry into Canada last year to oppose COVID-19 public health restrictions in solidarity with a massive demonstration that occupied the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

Transport Canada estimated as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of the blockades, which was one of the factors in the prime minister’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the improvements at the border was one of the ways the government is responding to the recommendations of a federal inquiry into the use of the Act.

The CBSA says other security measures installed at the border crossings include speed bumps, closed-circuit television upgrades, building-access controls and improved lighting.

The agency says it will look for more ways to improve the safety and security of Canada’s border crossings.

The Canadian Press

border agency

Previous story
Canadian scientists monitoring how vaccines will work against latest COVID variant

Just Posted

Sally Watson has been volunteering in the South Cariboo for the last two decades. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Senior works to better her community

The Forest Grove and District Rod & Gun Club held its inaugural Family Range Day on Sunday, Aug. 27. (Shelley Minato photo)
Forest Grove and District Rod Gun Club welcomes families for innagural Family Range Day

Mandy Drescher of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) was in town on Friday (Aug.18) doing a survey at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Economic impact of South Cariboo Farmers’ Market assessed

Leanne Sallenback (left), walks through a graveyard in Salem with Kelly Ireland and Corine Carey while filming History’s Most Haunted last winter. (T+E photo)
Cariboo, B.C. women stars of History’s Most Haunted